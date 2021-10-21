Guitar hero Dave Grohl still fully believes in the power of that instrument, insisting that the “dial is starting to turn back to guitar-based music.”

The Foo Fighters star was being interviewed by Rolling Stone as part of their Grammy Preview special issue ahead of the start of first-round voting.

When he was asked about the the status of his band and their current place in music, he pondered the revival of the guitar.

“It’s been that way for a really long time, but I love being a rock’n’roll band,” he said. “We’re not the only one. There’s so many fucking great bands out there that hopefully will start getting more attention, because I think the dial is starting to turn back to guitar-based music. And to me, it’s really exciting.”

With the mainstream charts currently dominated by hip hop and pop, it’s pleasing to hear someone like Grohl still believe in rock.

Grohl also discusses his admiration for Nandi Bushell, the young drummer he first befriended last year in a virtual drum battle. The pair kept in touch during the COVID-19 pandemic by competing in virtual musical challenges. Bushell then joined Foo Fighters on stage during a concert in August, playing drums with the band for their classic hit ‘Everlong’.

“If you want to see the true meaning of rock’n’roll, watch Nandi play the drums,” Grohl said. “That is as inspiring as any Beatles record, any Zeppelin record, any AC/DC record, any Stones record.”

It’s set to be a special month for Grohl: the Foo Fighters will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at the end of October, with Paul McCartney welcoming them to the prestigious group.

Check out Nandi Bushell and Foo Fighters performing ‘Everlong’: