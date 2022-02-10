Disturbed singer David Draiman really doesn’t sound like a fan of Trevor Noah, calling the late night host “a hypocritical, self righteous, pathetic man.”

Earlier this week, The Daily Show host said that controversial podcaster Joe Rogan was guilty of racism. He called Rogan out on his apology after several clips went viral of him repeatedly using the N-word.

“First of all, he said he would never say that black people are apes, but he said that,” Noah said on his show (as per Blabbermouth). “That’s literally what he said. It’s not just racist. That’s O.G. racism. That’s the original, old-school racism. That’s on the Mount Rushmore of racism. ‘Black people are apes’ is right next to burning crosses and every Bugs Bunny cartoon from the 1940s.”

Noah continued: “No, Joe, I think you were using racism to be entertaining. You knew that offending black people would get a laugh out of those white friends that you were with.”

Noah’s rant didn’t sit well with Draiman though. He shared a video of the comedian’s episode segment, accompanied by a series of quotes that Noah has said in the past. They included anti-semitic and sexist jokes.

“Originally when men proposed they went down on one knew so if the woman said no they were in the perfect uppercut position,” one read. “You’re a hypocritical, self righteous, pathetic man,” the singer wrote in his Twitter post.

“The rules should be the same for everyone,” he insisted in a followup tweet. “What I can’t stomach is holier than thou hypocrisy, claiming your shit doesn’t stink, but the other guy’s does. I don’t want either cancelled.

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Make all the jokes you want, but when @Trevornoah thinks his rhetoric is fine, but @joerogan’s isn’t, or he doubts the sincerity of Joe’s apology when Trevor never even offered one, I have no problem calling him (Trevor) out for the self righteous hypocrite he is.”

Last month, Draiman weighed into the Spotify controversy on Twitter, backing the streaming platform for removing Neil Young’s catalogue.

“@eldsjal I applaud you and @Spotify for making the RIGHT call, preserving #FreeSpeech and not capitulating to the mob. I may not agree with everything @joerogan or his guests say, but they’re entitled to have the forum to say it,” he tweeted.

For more on this topic, follow the Metal Observer.