Disturbed lead-singer, David Draiman, has stressed the importance of vocals when trying to create “the hook.”



Speaking with AXS TV’s Rock & Tell, Draiman explains that when he is producing music, unless it’s instrumental, he always starts with the vocals.

“If you’re talking about a vocal-driven song, and that’s the way 99% of all music is, it’s vocally driven,” says Draiman. “Then I think any producer, whether it’s me or anyone else, is going to start with the vocals.”

“The musical bed has to be powerful, it has to be complex and it has to be artistic. It has to be telling a story of its own and have its own colour and all those things, but at the end of the day, people remember hooks.”

“And usually – usually – and don’t get me wrong, there are certain instances where there are exceptions, but the vocal carries the hook, for the most part.”

“In fact, so much so that I would say that most producers will tend to strip away aspects of musicality in cases to accommodate the vocal where it is so strong that things get in the way. And I think if you don’t do that, then you’re kind of shooting yourself in the foot.”

“Don’t get me wrong – it’s like the focal point of the laser; if it doesn’t have the rest of the machine, it doesn’t work, and it’s not anywhere near as powerful; it doesn’t become the laser. But when you have the rest of the machine working with it, it’ll burn through you.”

Disturbed’s ‘The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour’ was scheduled for 2020 but was rescheduled to March 2021, due to the pandemic.

However, due to even more setbacks from COVID-19, the tour was eventually canceled entirely.

But in brighter news, Draiman has said the band is planning to record new tracks in early 2022.

Watch the full interview on Rock and Tell below!