Deftones have shared a remix of one of their songs by The Cure’s Robert Smith, as part of an upcoming special remix album.

As per NME, Smith’s cover of ‘Teenager’ will appear on the remix album, titled Black Stallion. The remix record is to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their seminal third album White Pony.

There will be reimagined takes on such tracks by the likes of Squarepusher, Tourist, and DJ Shadow. The band previously shared remixes from Purity Ring and Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda.

It comes after Deftones were personally selected by Smith to perform at his curated Meltdown Festival in 2018. This is one way to repay him.

“It’s amazing to hear Robert rework one of our songs and sneak his voice in there,” Deftones frontman Chino Moreno told the magazine. “If you’d have told me that when I was 15-years-old, I would have lost my fucking mind and not believed a word you were saying. It was a dream.”

It’s the culmination of a hectic year for Deftones. They dropped their widely-acclaimed ninth album Ohms a few months ago.

They’ve actually been planning this remix album for a long time though. The idea for Black Stallion dates back to the year 2000 when the band approached DJ Shadow to remix the whole album before it was even recorded.

“We’d talk about the record before we’d done anything and say, ‘Our new record is going to be so good that we’re going to have DJ Shadow remix it’ and we’ll call it Black Stallion,” said drummer Abe Cunningham.

“I was DJing and opening for him before me and Chino cornered him at The Cattle Club [in Sacremento]. We were like, ‘We want you to remix our record!’ He looked at us like we were crazy and said, ‘Send it to me and I’ll listen’. We told him, ‘We haven’t actually written or recorded it yet…’ It was batshit crazy of us, but what’s more crazy is that now he is part of it.”

Black Stallion hits streaming services on December 11th. A CD and vinyl release can be pre-ordered here.

Black Stallion tracklist:

‘Feiticeira’ (Clams Casino remix)

‘Digital Bath’ (DJ Shadow remix)

‘Elite’ (Blanck Mass remix)

‘Rx Queen’ (Salva remix)

‘Street Carp’ (Phantogram remix)

‘Teenager’ (Robert Smith remix)

‘Knife Prty’ (Purity Ring remix)

‘Korea’ (Trevor Jackson remix)

‘Passenger’ (Mike Shinoda remix)

‘Change (In the House of Flies)’ (Tourist remix)

‘Pink Maggit’ (Squarepusher remix)

Check out ‘Teenager’ (Robert Smith remix) by Deftones: