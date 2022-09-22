Fans of early 00s music rejoice, because Delta Goodrem is joining Robbie Williams at the AFL Grand Final this weekend.

After two years away, the biggest day in the AFL calendar will make its long-awaited return to the MCG on Saturday, September 24th.

Alongside Williams, a huge lineup of stars are confirmed to perform at the showpiece occasion. G Flip will make their first appearance at the men’s Grand Final, having previously played at the AFLW decider. Aussie icon Mike Brady will continue the tradition of singing ‘Up There Cazaly’ on Grand Final day.

10 years after they last played the MCG on decider day, The Temper Trap will return for Grand Final day (which the Sydney Swans will be hoping is a good sign), while Goanna will bring First Nations friends Emma Donovan, Christine Anu, Tasman Keith, and William Barton for a huge performance.

And now Goodrem can be added to the list. Williams himself announced the exciting news at a media call today, hailing the singer as “the loveliest person, both inside and out; beautiful and talented.” It’s just reward after Goodrem so impressed performing the national anthem at the Brisbane v Melbourne semi-final.

It comes after weeks of rumours about surprise guests, with Williams publicly revealing his wish to have Kylie Minogue join him at the MCG.

In an interview on The Fox 101.9 breakfast show Fifi, Fev & Nick, the singer called out to his former collaborator, asking Kylie to join him.

“I need to ask her, maybe I should do that on this radio show right here, right now,” he said. “Kylie, please come and sing with me. I’d love it if you did.”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Williams unfortunately doesn’t have a horse in the race this weekend, after also revealing during the radio interview that he was a Carlton supporter. Geelong and Sydney will battle it out to win this year’s premiership.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.