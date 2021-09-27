What is it with this month and music beefs? First we had Drake and Kanye continuing their never-ending feud, followed by pop-punk toddler Machine Gun Kelly trying to fight big boys Slipknot. Now, Lana Del Rey is seemingly coming for Lorde of all people.

As per The Sun, Lana is “seeking public acknowledgement” from Lorde for allegedly inspiring the Kiwi star’s song ‘Stoned At the Nail Salon’.

It seems like there’s something in the allegation with the Video Games singer supposedly offered royalties from the Solar Power track. The melodies from ‘Stoned At the Nail Salon’ were compared to not one but two Lana songs: ‘Wild At Heart’ (Chemtrails over the Country Club) and ‘Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Women Like Me To Have’ (Normal F****** Rockwell).

Lana, who presumably has quite enough money by now thank you very much, isn’t after getting royalties from Lorde’s track, according to an insider. Instead she only wants Lorde to “tell the world” she was influenced by her songs in order to “meet an amicable resolution” and avoid any legal case.

“The disagreement between Lana and Lorde has been quietly bubbling for a while,” the insider claimed. “But nobody involved wants it to escalate further if possible.”

They continued: “A lot of Lana’s fans had flagged one of Lorde’s new songs ‘Stoned At the Nail Salon’ online saying the melody mimicked two of her tracks – ‘Wild At Heart’ and ‘Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have’.

“Lana’s team agreed and after an expert got involved and some discussions were thrashed out between everyone involved, Lorde’s people came back and offered Lana a percentage of the publishing rights to the song.”

The insider then said that the only possible course of action left would be to sue. “But everyone is very keen to avoid that if at all possible and hopes there can be an amicable resolution instead. The forensic experts agree with the fans, so it seems to be quite a clear-cut case.”

Neither Lana or Lorde has yet commented on the report. Compare their songs below and see what you think.

