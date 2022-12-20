Tour promoters Bizarro, who are involved in Azealia Banks’ failed Aussie tour, have bitten back at the rapper and called her “disgraceful”.

Banks was booked for an Australia tour this month, and although she made her first appearance, she suddenly pulled out of the rest of her scheduled dates. Just hours before her scheduled show in Brisbane last week, Banks’ told her followers that the show was off.

“I’m so sorry you guys – actually I’m not sorry – but listen: last time I was in Brisbane and y’all threw s*** on the stage and damn near almost f***ing hit me in the face with a f***ing bottle of soda or whatever that s*** was,” Banks said on Instagram.

She added, ‘That was the most racist, most demoralising experience of my f***ing life and right now I’m on a really good track.”

Today, Banks set her sights on the tour promoters Bizarro, calling them “pubic lice” and suggesting that she wasn’t paid for her Aussie show.

“Y’all white people down here are broke and racist LMAO,” she wrote in one story, adding: “I flew all the way across the world to go home empty-handed. Sweet. I will not be back.”

In another story, she wrote: “Honestly, I’m not trying to rag on Australia even more than I have been, but this little 61 cents to the dollar … I’d spend a lot more money trying to sue these Australian promoters for their little Australian pennies than I would if you just count it as charity.”

However, Bizarro hasn’t taken Banks’ comments lying down, they have just issued a statement saying that the rapper’s statements are “slanderous” and “entirely false”.

“Whilst we have paid our fees to Azealia’s touring agent, we have also been led to believe that the majority of her tour has been paid to her personally in full, despite her willingness to burn down every show of the run,” the statement began.

“Her slanderous claims made against us personally as individuals and scammers are entirely false. Whilst we don’t generally expect contracted artists to assist us in promoting their shows, we certainly haven’t ever had an artist actively work against us like this.

“We were not naive to Azealia’s reputation, but we were excited by her as an artist and felt confident that these were over sensationalised by the media and that she meant well. The lack of care she shows to her team, the people she works with, and her fans was truly disappointing to see.

“She was not present for any press opportunities, she failed to arrive at any event in a timely manner, she willingly posted inaccurate, disrespectful and slanderous content online, and her lack of care and appreciation for her fans, who make such an event possible, was disgraceful.”