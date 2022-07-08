Jigsaw Productions and Rolling Stone Films have announced that a docuseries and podcast on the rise and arrest of Young Thug are on the way.

Jigsaw Productions and Rolling Stone Films have confirmed that they are producing a docuseries and podcast on the rise and arrest of Young Thug are in the making.

Two months ago, the rapper was named in an indictment along with 27 others that accused the concerned persons of criminal gang activity, including racketeering and murder. He was arrested two months ago in Atlanta and remains in jail since. His attorney maintains that the rapper is innocent.

Earlier this week, a court in Georgia denied him and rapper Gunna bail suspecting witness tampering.

“There have been significant proffers about Mr. Willams (Thug) being a danger to the community,” the judge in question stated. “In particular, the state’s proffer that they have spoken… taken proffers from other gang members and people who are in this particular indictment and not in this indictment that (Young Thug) is the leader of the gang, he is dangerous, and if he crosses them, he will kill them or their families.”

As reported by Variety, the docuseries and podcast will cover ‘the larger Atlanta hip-hop boom, and the ongoing RICO case against YSL that accuses Young Thug and 27 other alleged collaborators of crimes ranging from racketeering to murder.’

Calling it a ‘wild, enthralling’ story of ‘hip-hop on trial’, the projects claim they seek to ‘separate the fact from the fiction of the criminal charges against YSL members, while also interrogating the controversial practice of prosecutors using rap lyrics as evidence of criminal activity.’

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The rapper is still in prison, but that is not a deterrent for the project. According to the producers, they aim to present the rapper’s story in ‘real time’.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.