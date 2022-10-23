Doja Cat broke the internet by apparently posting her bare breasts to Twitter today.

The original post appears to have been deleted, but there are plenty of reposts being shared across social media.

“[email protected] is such a energy,” Doja captioned the post, which was an image of several photos of a group of women, including a topless Doja.

The photos appear to have been taken at the rapper’s 27th birthday party, as they match the more subdued photos reposted by Dreezy:

Of course, a bare nipple goes against Instagram’s community standards, but with full pornography available on Twitter, it’s unclear whether the images were deleted by the platform or Doja’s management.

It is clear she wanted to post the pictures, though. Earlier she had posted: “IF ANYBODY GOT NUDES OF ME FROM LAST NIGHT PLEASE SEND CUZ I WANNA POST EM.”

IF ANYBODY GOT NUDES OF ME FROM LAST NIGHT PLEASE SEND CUZ I WANNA POST EM — birth girl (@DojaCat) October 22, 2022

Two years ago, Doja said that she would show her boobs if her single ‘Say So’ hit number one on the charts.

If say so hits #1 I’ll show you guys my boobs really hard — birth girl (@DojaCat) May 6, 2020

The song entered Billboard‘s Mainstream Top 40 chart at number 33, then spent six weeks at number one. With approximately two billion audience impressions, ‘Say So’ ranked as the tenth most popular radio song in the US in the year 2020, according to Music Business Worldwide.

It isn’t the first time a celebrity has deliberately shared nudes to social media recently. Tommy Lee posted a very NSFW image to his Instagram just weeks ago, which remained on the platform for a good six hours before it was removed. He later announced he was joining OnlyFans.

Doja Cat has become increasingly well-known for her sometimes bizarre social media presence, like shocking fans by shaving her hair and eyebrows on Instagram Live.