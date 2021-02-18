Dolly Parton has asked the Tennessee legislature to drop a bill that proposed installing a statue in her likeness at the State Capitol.

Somebody get Barack Obama on the phone and remind him, once again, what a screw-up not giving Dolly Parton a Medal of Freedom was. Because we are convinced that Parton is an angel masquerading as a human.

Of course, she wouldn’t want everyone else catching on to her otherworldly status, would she? Maybe that’s why full-time-celestial being, generational icon, and musician Dolly Parton has declined having a statue in her likeness installed at the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville.

Earlier today. Parton announced that she had asked the Tennessee legislature to drop consideration for a bill proposing said statue.

“I want to thank the Tennessee legislature for their consideration of a bill to erect a statue of me on the Capitol ground. I am honored and humbled by their intention, but I have asked the leaders of the state legislature to remove the bill from any and all consideration.” she said on Twitter.

Graciously providing a very Parton-esque explanation, she said that she was uncomfortable with the idea of being put on a pedestal considering present global circumstances.

“Given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time. I hope, though, that somewhere down the road several years from now or perhaps after I’m gone if you still feel I deserve it, then I’m certain I will stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean. In the meantime, I’ll continue to try to do good work to make this great state proud.” she wrote.

The bill was proposed in January by Tennessee House member John Windle to honor Parton for decades of artistic achievements and philanthropic work. Not only did she literally save a child’s life while making a movie, she also helms a childhood literacy program, helps provide local employment at the Dollywood theme park, and helped fund the COVID vaccine this past year.

Check out ‘Jolene’ by Dolly Parton: