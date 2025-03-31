Dope Lemon has announced a massive Australia and New Zealand album tour.

Dope Lemon – the award-winning project of beloved Australian artist Angus Stone – will release his fifth studio album, Golden Wolf, on May 9th via BMG.

Following its release, Dope Lemon will perform the album at shows in Fremantle, Melbourne, Barwon Heads, Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane, Wellington, and Auckland through July and August (see full dates below).

Tickets to the tour go on sale to the general public on Monday, April 7th at 1pm local time. The artist and Live Nation pre-sale begins on Friday, April 4th at 12pm local time.

Dope Lemon shared “Sugarcat”, the third taste of his new album, last week, following the title track and the groovy “Electric Green Lambo”.

“‘Sugarcat’ moves into a new chapter stylistically for my writing with Dope Lemon,” Stone said. “This one’s made to make you move deeper into the daydream we hope to continue creating for our lemon fans out there.”

Golden Wolf promises to be “the beginning of a bold new chapter” for Dope Lemon, and his “most honest and vulnerable” album to date.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“While Kimosabè reflected on Stone’s youth and the paths that shaped him, this album grapples with the question of what lies ahead,” a statement about the album read.

“Moving effortlessly between sun-soaked rock and shimmering nocturnal grooves, the album invites listeners to savour the journey rather than rush to the destination. Like a vast desert landscape, the album is both stark and stunning — a place where time slows, and you can lose yourself completely.”

Golden Wolf is Dope Lemon’s first release since his acclaimed 2023 album, Kimosabè, which won the AIR Award for Best Independent Blues & Roots Album.

Dope Lemon 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Artist/Live Nation pre-sale begins Friday, April 4th (12pm local time)

General sale begins Monday, April 7th (1pm local time)

Ticket information available via livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz

Tuesday, July 22nd

Metropolis, Fremantle, WA

Friday, July 25th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, July 26th

Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads, VIC

Sunday, July 27th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, July 31st

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, August 2nd

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, August 7th

Shed 6, Wellington, NZ

Friday, August 8th

Auckland Town Hall, Auckland, NZ