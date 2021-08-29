The never-ending Kanye West and Drake beef has continued and grass is still green and the sky is still blue.

This time it’s a little bit more serious though, according to Complex. Fans of Drizzy appear to have vandalised Kanye’s childhood home in Chicago on Saturday, August 28th.

It happened while Kanye was in his hometown too, performing yet another Donda listening event on Friday night at Soldier Field, home of the Chicago Bears. Perhaps that’s what prompted the Drake fans to leave some signs on the front steps of Kanye’s South Shore Chicago house where he grew up.

One sign has ’45 44 Burnt Out’ on it, a reference to Drake’s guest verse on the recent Trippie Redd track ‘Betrayal’. A second sign unsubtly reads ‘F*ck Justin Laboy, while a third simply reminds us all that Certified Lover Boy, Drake’s new album, is coming soon.

At least they didn’t actually vandalise the house itself. Maybe they were inspired by their idol himself after Drake appeared to hijack a broadcast of ESPN’s SportsCenter – yes, you read that right – earlier this week, with a piece of cardboard displaying ‘CLB September 3’.

Kanye West’s childhood home is vandalized by Drake fans pic.twitter.com/ZsgxRPE7QN Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN — 𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙙. (@StrappedHH) August 28, 2021

It’s just the latest development in the long-running rap rivalry. And with Kanye delaying Donda constantly, to the point that it’s a running joke, there’s a very strong chance that the pair could release their albums on the same weekend. Now that would be a wise weekend to avoid social media. The discourse would be overwhelming.

While we all wait to see whether Donda or Certified Lover Boy is better, we can only imagine what other twists and turns in this feud await. Here’s hoping that Kanye fans don’t find their way to Drake’s childhood home in Toronto.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out this timeline of Drake and Kanye’s beef: