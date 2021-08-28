It looks like we finally have a release date for Drake’s much-anticipated new album Certified Lover Boy.

ESPN’s SportsCenter was probably one of the last places anyone would have expected to find out details about Drizzy’s music but that’s just where it appeared on Friday, August 28th. An intentionally glitch-filled advert made it into the show’s broadcast that morning, as per Complex.

Looking and sounding like a broadcast takeover by Anonymous, the usual footage of baseball and american football players was interjected by someone holding a piece of cardboard with ‘CLB September 3’ scrawled on it. Although Drake hasn’t claimed responsibility publicly yet, it definitely doesn’t look like a pre-planned bit by ESPN, that’s for sure.

Did Drake hack Sports Center and just randomly drop the CLB date? pic.twitter.com/BOcN51J0wK — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) August 27, 2021

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

SportsCenter were quick to apologise for the incident, writing on Twitter, “We want to apologize for any interruptions viewers might have experienced during SportsCenter this morning. We had some technical difficulties that have since been resolved.” Ah ‘technical difficulties’, that old chestnut.

The timeline would make sense, given that Drake revealed in late July that his new album was finished. “Album’s cooked,” he said during an appearance on Sound 42’s Fri Yiy Friday show. “Certified Lover Boy on the way, and that’s for anyone in the way.” Drake’s last full-length studio album, 2018’s Scorpion, was a number one hit in the U.S., U.K., and Australia.

Given that Kanye is bringing out alleged sexual abusers and homophobes at DONDA listening parties, his Canadian rival might not have a better time to capitalise on Ye. And with Kanye constantly pushing back the release date of Donda, the exciting thought of both him and Drake releasing their albums on September 3rd becomes more of a possibility by the day. Just don’t count on it.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out ‘God’s Plan’ by Drake: