Kanye West’s third Donda listening party at Chicago’s Soldier Field kicked off earlier today and he invited a few problematic friends, Kanye West and DaBaby, along for the ride.

The livestreamed event, which is currently being hosted on Apple Music, saw Kanye West build a replica of his childhood home in Chicago inside Soldier Field.

During the performance, Kanye was joined on the stoop of the house by Marilyn Manson, who is currently facing multiple lawsuits for sexual abuse, and DaBaby, who recently faced backlash after a homophobic rant at Rolling Loud Festival in Miami.

A new verse from DaBaby seemingly took the place of a previously shared Jay-Z verse. It is unclear why Kanye decided to switch the verses, or which verse will make the final album cut (should it ever see the light of day…)

Naturally, Kanye fans have taken umbrage with both the presence of Marilyn Manson and the DaBaby replacement verse. I guess it’s Kanye’s wishy-washy stance against cancel culture. I don’t even know what to think anymore. All I know for certain is that this is probably the only time we’ll ever see Marilyn Manson in a church.

Kanye brought out DaBaby and Marilyn Manson #DONDA pic.twitter.com/vggi9ECc63 — Rap-Up (@RapUp) August 27, 2021

Back in February, Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood identified Marilyn Manson as her alleged abuser. After years of speculation, Wood took to Instagram to discern Marilyn Manson as the partner that “horrifically abused” her.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” Wood wrote on the February 1st post. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail.

“I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

The revelation provoked a number of women to come forward, sharing their own stories of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse and harassment allegedly experienced at the hands of the shock rocker. You can read a full history of the abuse allegations levied against Manson here.

This story is developing…