Aussie hip hop icon Drapht has returned with a fresh new single, “What Do I Know”, featuring longtime friend and collaborator Illy alongside rising artist Bronco.

The track dropped today and offers the first taste of Drapht’s forthcoming six-track EP, A Beautiful Day To Be Lonely, set for release on August 29th.

Reuniting more than a decade after their 2013 collaboration “YoYo” (from Illy’s album Cinematic), Drapht and Illy pick up right where they left off—trading introspective bars over a laid-back, sun-drenched beat.

With Bronco’s emotive hook tying it all together, “What Do I Know” balances maturity with melody, examining themes of uncertainty, ego, and reflection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DRAPHT (@drapht)

For Drapht—real name Paul Reid—the single signals a new chapter in a career that helped shape the landscape of Australian hip hop.

Breaking through with his 2008 anthem “Jimmy Recard,” a tongue-in-cheek character study that soared to No. 10 in triple j’s Hottest 100 and later earned double platinum status, Drapht quickly became a household name.

His 2011 album The Life of Riley debuted at #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart and spawned the platinum-selling single “Rapunzel,” further cementing his status as a crossover success story.

Known for blending sharp wit with introspection, Drapht has consistently delivered music that’s as lyrically rich as it is rhythmically infectious.

A Beautiful Day To Be Lonely promises to continue that tradition while bringing together a tight set of collaborations—including “Tired”, featuring Complete and Bitter Belief.

Illy’s appearance on “What Do I Know” follows closely on the heels of his ‘Good Life’ metro tour and the release of the deluxe edition of his Good Life album.

His unmistakable presence on the track adds polish and weight to Drapht’s laid-back melodic musings, while Bronco’s soulful pop contribution to the chorus points to a younger generation finding space within the scene.

“What Do I Know” is available now on all streaming platforms. A Beautiful Day To Be Lonely can be pre-saved now.