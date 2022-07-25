It’s quite literally been a few years between drinks for the Dune Rats boys, so it only makes sense that as they gear up to release their new album, Real Rare Whale, they’ve teamed up with Young Henrys to bring back their fan favourite beer, Dunies Lager.

If you’ve been keeping your ears to the bar over these past few years, then you might recall how back in 2017, Dune Rats became the latest band to have their very own beer. Teaming up with the folks at Young Henrys, Dunies Lager came about after a casual conversation with the Sydney brewery.

“We hung out with our mates Young Henrys one arvo and it came up that we were gunning for number one when our new album dropped,” the band said at the time. “The fellas said if you get the top spot we’ll brew you your own beer. This is that beer.”

Fast forward a few years, and now Dune Rats not only have a new record on the way, but they’ve since had another album hit the top of the charts. So it only makes sense that Dunies Lager makes a welcome return.

Available now, Dunies Lager is exclusively available on the Young Henrys website, and will be pouring in all tour venues for the band’s upcoming tour. Young Henrys have said that drinkers can “expect an unapologetically punchy and hearty flavour, created for good times and even better live music.”

The lager itself is infused with heavy hop and nose flavour. Meanwhile, in an effort to match the the electrifying energy of the band, the lager is mixed with a feisty pop of Mosaic, Citra, El Dorado, and Azacca hops to bring out a rich flavour, yet still mellow enough for some easy going drinking.

“After the first batch of Dunies Lager finished there was a gaping hole left in our stomachs,” the group said in a statement. “We weren’t sure what happened but something was missing. Until now… We are so fucking stoked to announce the return of DUNIES LAGER!!!

“We can’t believe Australia’s Coldest Beer is getting another run! Dunies in a can tastes like music to your stomach, we hope you get as much into ya while stocks last!”

Featuring artwork on the can and case from Dune Rats collaborator and artist Lee McConnell, Dunies Lager is pouring again just in time for the release of the band’s upcoming fourth album, Real Rare Whale, which drops on July 29th.

Alongside the new album, Dune Rats have also plotted a run of sold-out warehouse launch shows, which will see the group playing cuts from their new album in a uniquely intimate environment.

However, if you were unlucky enough to miss out on tickets to the group’s upcoming run of shows, Young Henrys have you covered. Newtown’s finest are offering you the chance to win a double pass to a Dune Rats show in the city of your choice. But it doesn’t end there, with a limited edition merch pack also on the line, including a t-shirt, hat, and of course, a case of Dunies Lager.

For full details on how to enter the Young Henrys x Dune Rats competition (or for more info on the new release of Dunies Lager), be sure to head along to the Young Henrys website.

Dune Rats Real Rare Whale Tour

Friday, July 29th (Sold Out)

The Industrique, Coburg North, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, July 30th (Sold Out)

Dune Rats Hotel, St Peters, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, July 31st (Sold Out)

Coorparoo Bowls Club, Coorparoo, Brisbane, QLD