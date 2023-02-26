Ed Sheeran may have been performing to 85,000 fans who weren’t at Sydney’s WorldPride celebrations, but he brought the celebration to them instead.

Performing the second of his sold-out shows as part of his ‘Mathematics’ world tour at Olympic Park’s Accor Stadium, Sheeran draped a pride flag over his shoulders and ran across the stage waving it around while he performed ‘You Need Me I Don’t Need You’.

He also wore a black tee emblazoned with the indigenous flag with the words ‘Always was, always will be’, in a nod to the traditional custodians of the land.

YNMIDNY w Sydney 📹 hitnewcastlepic.twitter.com/rASKK9pfEy — Ed Sheeran🇵🇱Fan Account (@edsheerandaily) February 24, 2023

The British singer has been winning hearts around the country, visiting and performing for sick kids at the local Children’s Hospital on both the Brisbane and Sydney legs of the tour.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Fellow Brit Harry Styles has also been winning hearts by acclimating to the Aussie culture with an onstage shoey and covering the unofficial Australian anthem, ‘The Horses’, made famous by Daryl Braithwaite.

On Friday, the singer integrated himself into the Australian culture even more by donning a $7 Bunnings hat on stage.

In a video shared to social media, Styles could be seen performing ‘Late Night Talking’ at Friday’s show before a rogue fan threw the hat at him.

To the legend who brought a ⁦@Bunnings⁩ hat to see Harry Styles, Australia salutes you. pic.twitter.com/NoVGchzFtA — Jen Dudley-Nicholson (@jendudley) February 25, 2023

The Aussie retailer didn’t miss a beat, promptly adding the “Bunnings Large Straw Hat” as the top search result on their website under the search term “Harry Styles”.

Styles was performing his second sold out show in Melbourne on Saturday night, where he once again performed ‘The Horses’ – but this time, Braithwaite was in the crowd.

Styles was also involved in a marriage proposal after he spied a sign in the crowd.

“This sign says make – first of all, ‘make’ is aggressive; ‘ask’ – ‘make my boyf propose’,” Styles said, before grabbing a microphone to hold out to the “boyf” in question.

Multiple videos of the proposal appeared on TikTok overnight.

It goes without saying, she said yes.