Fall Out Boy will open a pop-up store in Melbourne this weekend to celebrate the release of their new album, So Much (For) Stardust on Friday 24th March.

The shop will be open from 12pm until 5pm on Sunday 26th March at Collingwood’s Oshi Gallery, offering exclusive merchandise, music, and other Fall Out Boy paraphernalia.

The free event doesn’t require registration, but more details can be found on the Facebook event page.

Melbourne fans were also the first to hear the band’s new album, with an exclusive listening party held at Prahran’s Greville Records last week.

So Much (For) Stardust marks the band’s eighth studio release, following 2018’s Mania. The five years between records has been the longest break between releases since the band’s inception in 2001.

Bassist Pete Wentz recently revealed he wasn’t sure if he even wanted to continue making music.

“I became a pandemic baby, I was so nervous about leaving the house,” he told DIY Mag. “When you’re with your family, you become a wolfpack. If I was going to leave my family and my house, it had to be for an important reason.”

Frontman Patrick Stump confirmed the story.

“I can vouch for that anecdote. Pete sent me so many texts like, ‘I don’t know that I want to do a record’,” he said. “I didn’t believe him, because when he and I get excited about something, it’s gonna happen… I started to get excited and I knew he was going to get excited. If you build it they will come.”

The band secured Folie à Deux producer Neal Avron to work on So Much (For) Stardust, which Stump says very much returns to the old Fall Out Boy sound – including the vocals behind many a Fall Out Boy “misheard lyric” meme.

“Fall Out Boy being difficult to understand became such a meme and it hurt my feelings, I really internalised it,” Stump told DIY. “I thought, ‘Oh, I’m a bad singer and no one can understand what I’m saying’.”