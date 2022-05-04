Post Malone is going to be a dad, and fans are… devastated.

TMZ dropped the bombshell news earlier today, reporting Post and his girlfriend – whom many didn’t know existed until now – celebrated with family and friends in Southern California over the weekend.

“I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad,” the 26-year old ‘Sunflower’ rapper told TMZ. “Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

Whilst Post may be excited for this next chapter in his life, fans are having a harder time coming to terms with it.

“Post Malones having a baby and it’s not with me…?” on fan wrote on Twitter.

Post Malones having a baby and it's not with me ..? — Courtney🥶 (@tort1632) May 4, 2022

“Post Malone is having a baby I’m going to throw up I am not emotionally well,” wrote another.

Post Malone is having a baby I’m going to throw up I am not emotionally well. — shirby (@mynameischelby) May 3, 2022

Just last month, Post’s manager Dre London announced his new album, Twelve Carat Toothache, would be released soon. More information has now come to light, confirming the album will be released on June 3rd, and is available to pre-save now.

The album will be Post’s first since 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding, and is expected to feature tracks with artists including Doja Cat, Roddy Rich and The Kid LAROI, which Post has teased on Instagram lives over recent months.

Post recently surprised a fan dining at Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills, in a now-viral TikTok video.

Andrew Schumacher was celebrating his 21st birthday at the restaurant with his mother, Nicole, when they saw Post thanking the table next to them for sending over a bottle of sake.

Nicole explained her son, who is autistic, was a big fan and would love to meet the rapper, who was more than happy to oblige:

Post has managed to keep his private life private, and not much is known about his girlfriend besides the fact she hasn’t spent any time in the spotlight.

Here are some of our favourite reactions to the couple’s happy news:

post malone is having a baby??? i don’t recall being pregnant so this is fake news — jay (@satoruguro) May 4, 2022

allegedly post malone is going to be a baby daddy…. uh okay love that for him pic.twitter.com/wvn0DWmxyr — abriana 🪷 (@abrianamtz) May 4, 2022

I'm logging off bc I'm a lil shaken from @PostMalone & his beautiful baby news. I mean, @TMZ is far from CNN or whatever tf but if it's true, Whattan amazing dad he'd be!!

Y'all remember that interview w big guy, Posty said if he had a boy ever he'd name him Zandrew 💙 w/ a Z — Nora Maria AKA WE LOVE YOU AUSTIN (@NoraMor50000890) May 4, 2022

Post Malone didn’t drop an album but dropped with a baby instead — Rony (@theofficialrony) May 3, 2022

I literally cried real tears at work today when I found out @PostMalone was having a baby and it’s not with me 🥹🤧 — Mariah🦋 (@mariahhh_leann) May 4, 2022

Post malone got a baby on the way? I’m upset as fuck pic.twitter.com/vJNmCW8VbQ — B Hayghe 🍯 (@brittanyhayghe) May 3, 2022

“Post malone died?!” “No! He’s having a baby, that’s even worse!!!!” 💀 — B (@badbeeby) May 4, 2022

My husband has officially broken my heart!!!! POST MALONE IS HAVING A BABY!!!!!! 2022 just hates me! — 💜💛Cassandra 💚💙 (@Miss_Cass_87) May 3, 2022

what do you MEAN Post Malone is a baby daddy to someone that is not me pic.twitter.com/V3qZoK7DgR — hallie ruth (@haiitshallie) May 4, 2022

Amidst all my pro-choice reposts, I would like to unironically state that I am devastated Post Malone is having a baby with someone other than me. — Mrs. Pancakes (@bubblegum_rum) May 4, 2022