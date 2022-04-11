Post Malone’s manager, Dre London, announces on Instagram that twelve carat toothache will be coming next month.

Post Malone’s upcoming album twelve carat toothache has just received its release date from Post’s manager, Dre London. According to Dre the album will be coming next month, May 2022 which the manager announced on Instagram.

Previously, Dre London had taken to social media to call out Republic Records for allegedly delaying Malone’s follow-up to 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding.

“Our sync & energy always on a Insane level!! Album has been done!! We Ready!!” London said on Instagram, accompanied by a series of pictures of him and Malone laughing together.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“But seems @republicrecords @universalmusicgroup isn’t Posty fans no more need to press me anymore we did our part!! Now it’s time for the label to get the business right before we drop BIG Album! Hit them up! We been ready like u are! #DreVision #2022 It’s Time!!!”

London previously discussed Malone’s upcoming releases last April. “This that smile while on FaceTime with @postmalone agreeing that the world deserves 2 Posty projects out this year!” London wrote back then. “Discussing dates to drop the 1st one sooner than u think!”

No full releases were ultimately forthcoming from the rapper in 2021 but Malone did feature on a few notable tracks throughout the year. He covered Hootie & the Blowfish’s ‘Only Wanna Be with You’ to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise.

‘Motley Crew’ was dropped last July as the lead single from his forthcoming fourth album, his first solo single from an album in almost two years. Malone’s last release was his collaboration with The Weeknd, ‘One Right Now’, which reached number six on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in November.

When twelve carat toothache finally arrives, it will have a lot to do to match the success of Hollywood’s Bleeding. Featuring great guests such as Future, SZA, Young Thug and more. The album topped the charts in the U.S., U.K., and Australia.