Legendary DJ Fatboy Slim packed out a St Kilda fish and chip shop in a free pop-up gig last night, giving locals the true meaning of “dinner and a show”.

Fresh off performing at the Melbourne Grand Prix, the Brighton-born icon, also known as Norman Cook, stunned fans when he took over the Northern Soul chippy around 6.30PM, spinning a high-energy set packed with classic anthems and deep cuts.

Announced just an hour before the event, the secret show saw the retro takeaway shop morph into the hottest club in town, with fans cramming into the intimate space to witness dance music history.

“I can’t talk now, I’m working, but thank you,” Slim told 9News live on-air.

The special appearance was in celebration of Northern Soul’s 100th live Soul Sessions event.

Since opening in 2022, the cult-favourite venue has become a hub for music lovers, blending UK and Irish-inspired eats with a dedication to live DJ culture.

From spice bags to mushy peas, Northern Soul has cultivated a devoted following—not just for its comfort food, but for its commitment to fostering a community-driven music scene.

Of course, it isn’t the first time Fatboy Slim has popped up to perform in unexpected places.

A couple of months ago he performed a one-hour set for Elevator Music, a series where fans can hop into an elevator with their favourite artist while they perform between floors.

Fans who missed out on the St Kilda pop-up party can still catch Fatboy Slim’s high-octane performances this weekend.

The ‘Fatboy Slim Loves Australia’ Tour continues with shows at Peter Lehmann Wines in the Barossa Valley on Friday, Mount Duneed Estate in Geelong on Saturday, and a massive finale at Sirromet Wines in Mount Cotton on Sunday.

Final tickets are available now via Frontier Touring.