The Foo Fighters cancelled their weekend Abu Dhabi concert due to “unforeseen medical circumstances”, according to event organisers.

The rockers were scheduled to play at the Formula One race on Sunday, December 12th, but Dave Grohl and co. ultimately had to back out as they were “unable to travel.” Martin Garrix and DJ Snake were called upon to close the Formula One season instead (Liam Gallagher, Coldplay, and Drake were also contacted about performing).

“The band apologizes for any inconvenience or disappointment caused by this unexpected turn of events,” a statement said. The Foo Fighters themselves haven’t added any other comment about the issue on social media yet.

Further details about the medical reasons involved in the cancellation are scarce. An Emirati state-linked newspaper, The National, quoted concert promoter John Lickrish as saying that a member of the band was rushed to a hospital from an airport in Chicago, a stop on their route to Abu Dhabi.

Lickrish, however, didn’t elaborate on what caused that to happen. “It was the band’s management telling me that once the plane landed a member of the band had to be rushed to a hospital in Chicago,” he explained.

“My immediate reaction was to see if the person and the band were OK. Then the situation really hit me because the advance team from the Foo Fighters were already here in Abu Dhabi. The show was being set up, even the band’s gear had arrived.”

Abu Dhabi was supposed to be the band’s last tour date of the year, following their concert in Fresno, California, last week. They’re set to tour extensively in 2022, beginning at Innings Festival on February 26th.

Check out night eight of Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin’s Hanukkah Sessions: