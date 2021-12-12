Did you hear that Kanye West and Drake are friends again? I’m sure you did. After intense buildup, the former feuding duo held the Free Larry Hoover Concert last week.

The event was put together for a good cause, with the aim to raise “awareness of the need for prison and sentencing reform.” Profits from the concert were sent to three important organisations – Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, Hustle 2.0, and Uptown People’s Law Center.

The proceeds from the merchandise, though, aren’t going to charity. As reported by GQ, the #FreeLarryHoover merch is currently being sold on Amazon. “Engineered by Balenciaga”, as the product description reads, the merch includes t-shirts, jeans, a cap and more, all with “Free Hoover” emblazoned on them – at prices ranging from $100 to $400, they’re not cheap either.

The story was confirmed by reporter Eileen Cartter in a tweet. “A rep confirmed none of the proceeds from the Ye x Drake x Demna x Amazon Fasion merch for last night’s Larry Hoover benefit concert will go to criminal justice orgs,” she wrote on Friday, December 10th.