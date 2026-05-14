Foo Fighters returned to The Late Show stage this week to perform a medley of two of their most significant tracks: “This Is a Call” and “Everlong”.

As host Stephen Colbert pointed out in his introduction, the iconic US rockers have a long and storied history with the program. Back in 1995, the band made their first-ever television appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman, playing “This Is a Call”. Then, in 2015, they were hand-picked as Letterman’s final musical guest, sending him off with a performance of his favourite song, “Everlong”.

As reported by Rolling Stone, the track famously helped Letterman get through his recovery from quintuple bypass surgery back in 2000, and the band even cancelled tour dates to play the song for his comeback show.

“We just felt like we had to be there,” Grohl said at the time.

“Not only was it an honour to be asked, but it felt like something we had to do – because he had always meant so much to us. And that started this connection that we’ve had for years. It’s fucking cool, you know?”

The performance comes as Colbert prepares to wrap up his own run of The Late Show next week.

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It’s been a massive few weeks for the Foo Fighters, who are fresh off the release of their new album, Your Favorite Toy. Just this week, they played a set of hits, including “My Hero” and “Everlong” for NPR’s Tiny Desk.

Your Favorite Toy debuted at No. 3 on the ARIA Albums and Vinyl Albums chart. All 12 albums from the US giants have reached the top 10, with eight going to No. 1: One By One in 2002, In Your Honor in 2005, Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace in 2007, Wasting Light in 2011, Sonic Highways in 2014, Concrete And Gold in 2017, Medicine At Midnight in 2021, and But Here We Are in 2023.

The release of Your Favorite Toy comes ahead of Foo Fighters’ Australian and New Zealand stadium tour, which will take the band to the two countries between November 2026 and January 2027.

Check out their full tour dates and ticket details here.