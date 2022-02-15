Foo Fighters are about to release a horror movie, which means it’s only right that they’ve turned things up a notch sonically by releasing a thrash metal song.

Titled ‘March of the Insane’, it’s quite unlike anything the rockers have done before. Released under the excellent band name Dream Widow, it sounds more like something Slayer would release.

We’re guessing that Dream Widow are a fictional band set to feature in the upcoming horror movie Studio 666. The YouTube description states that it’s from their “never released self-titled album.”

Grohl’s growl really suits the metal vocals well, powering through lines like, “Sing in a villainous choir / Join in chorus of pain.” If Coldplay can go full pop and make collaborations with BTS this late into their career, maybe Foo Fighters can pivot to thrash metal on their follow-up to Medicine at Midnight.

It’s actually not Grohl’s first attempt at metal music though. He previously created a metal side project called Probot, featuring the likes of Cronos from Venom, King Diamond, and Motörhead legend Lemmy Kilmister. They released a self-titled album in 2004.

Studio 666 is set to be released on February 25th. A trailer for the movie dropped last month, showing the band dealing with supernatural forces inside an Encino mansion – the place where the Foo Fighters actually recorded Medicine at Midnight.

And there’s good news for Australian Foo Fighters fans as the movie is set to be released in Aussie cinemas for one week only from February 24th.

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The band are also rumoured to be coming to Geelong for a one-off concert next month as part of a bid to promote Victoria’s music industry. They were previously in Australia in early 2018 on their Concrete and Gold Tour, in support of their ninth studio album of the same name.

For more on this topic, follow the Metal Observer or the Film & TV Observer.

Check out ‘March of the Insane’ by Dream Widow (Foo Fighters):