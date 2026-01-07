Foo Fighters’ Pat Smear is set to sit out the band’s upcoming Australian visit after a “bizarre” gardening accident.

The rock icons shared the news in an Instagram statement on Thursday morning.

“In the classic tradition of rockstars having bizarre gardening accidents, Pat Smear has apparently rung in the new year by smashing the shit out of his left foot,” the post reads.

“This means he’ll unfortunately be missing a few shows while the multiple broken bones in his foot heal. We’ll miss our beloved Pat as much as you will, but we want him fully healed and back on his feet as soon as possible.

“Beck and St. Vincent guitar wizard Jason Falkner will be filling in for Pat while he’s on the mend.”

Tone Deaf has contacted promoters for comment.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foo Fighters (@foofighters)

Foo Fighters are set to perform at Launceston’s UTAS Stadium on Saturday, January 24th, with tickets selling out instantly.

Unfortunately for Foo Fighters fans, for anyone hoping more shows will be announced, it looks like that won’t happen if you take frontman Dave Grohl’s word for it.

“We have a very special relationship with Tasmania – as we do with all of Australia,” Grohl said in a statement.

“We have these little meetings where the band sits around at the studio with our team, and we think of fun stuff to do… We looked at the calendar and thought, ‘Let’s pop down for a gig’. We’ve been doing these sneaky surprise shows here in the States, having so much fun.

“To come down and have a special night is amazing… even though we’re literally flying down for 48 hours… we’ll go onstage and blast it out for three hours, then come home. I’ve always loved Australia so much, we’ve been coming down a long time and it’s always felt like home.”

Foo Fighters will be joined at the Launceston show by Brisbane’s Full Flower Moon Band and hometown trio, Spooky Eyes.

Ticket information available via frontiertouring.com