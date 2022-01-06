Foo Fighters have set a big record in the U.S. with the most career top 10s on the Billboard Rock & Alternative Airplay chart.

They achieved the landmark record after their song ‘Love Dies Young’ made the jump from number 12 to number nine on the survey dated January 8th, as per Billboard. The song earned 2.5 million audience impressions in the latest tracking week, up 7%, according to MRC Data.

The band had previously tied the record with Cage the Elephant last July when ‘Making a Fire’, taken from their latest album Medicine at Midnight, jumped into the top 10 at number eight.

Now ‘Love Dies Young’ becomes their 14th top 10 hit and takes them above Cage the Elephant and Twenty One Pilots on 13. Those three bands are followed by Shinedown (12), Imagine Dragons (11), The Black Keys (10), Muse (10), and Coldplay (9).

Dave Grohl and co. have been on quite the run: their last four Rock & Alternative chart entries have reached the top 10, stretching back to ‘Shame Shame’ in November 2020. That was followed by ‘Waiting on a War’, ‘Making a Fire’, and now ‘Love Dies Young’.

14 may seem like a relatively low amount of top 10 hits given the longevity of Foo Fighters but it should be noted that the Rock & Alternative Airplay chart has only been around since 2009.

‘Love Dies Young’ is from Medicine at Midnight, the band’s 10th studio album from last February. It performed well in the U.S., reaching the top spot on the Top Rock Albums, Top Alternative Albums, and Top Hard Rock Albums charts. It also reached number one on the ARIA Album chart.

The album is up for several awards at the 2022 Grammys (although the ceremony has now been postponed indefinitely): Best Rock Album, Best Rock Song for ‘Waiting on a War’, and Best Rock Performance for ‘Making a Fire’.

