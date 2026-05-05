Foo Fighters dropped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week to perform new track “Window” from their latest album, Your Favorite Toy.

Check out the performance of “Window” below.

Frontman Dave Grohl also sat down with Stephen Colbert for a wide-ranging chat that covered everything from the dark days after Nirvana’s end to the pride he feels watching his daughter, Violet Grohl, launch her own music career.

“When Nirvana ended I didn’t know what to do,” Grohl told Colbert.

“I didn’t know if I wanted to continue playing music. It made me sad to think of playing in another band. Losing Nirvana, losing Kurt [Cobain], was a really dark, emotional experience.”

He recalled driving on a country road in Ireland, wanting to “disappear,” when he spotted a hitchhiker wearing a Kurt Cobain t-shirt. “To me, I thought, ‘Okay this is the universe telling me to continue,’” Grohl said. “I thought, ‘Okay, I need to keep going. I have so much reverence and respect for the past, but I need to have a future.’ And that’s kind of where it began.”

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The conversation also turned to family, with Grohl beaming about his daughter Violet Grohl, whose debut album is due out later this month.

“The reward has to be the music itself,” he said. “You work hard and you want to be successful and you want to be the best that you can be. But at the end of the day the most important thing is your love of music and that you love the music that you’re making.

“As I told Violet, I want her to really appreciate these early experiences. Don’t wish any of this away and don’t get too ahead of yourself. Be in the moment right now… I really want her to appreciate this now part. Because this now part does become the foundation of everything that comes next.”

The release of Your Favorite Toy comes ahead of Foo Fighters’ Australian and New Zealand stadium tour, which will take the band to the two countries between November 2026 and January 2027.

Check out their full tour dates and ticket details here.