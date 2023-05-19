“Smooth, sweet and sophisticated, if you don’t already have Forest Claudette added to your daily playlist, you should probably rectify that.”

That’s what Tone Deaf wrote about the rising R&B artist as part of our Get to Know series in 2022. This year, he followed that up with a nomination for Best New Artist at the Rolling Stone Australia Awards and a stellar support slot for Ruel. Everything’s been going swimmingly for the emerging star, in other words.

Forest has now continued his progression with the announcement of his second EP, Everything Was Green. “Thank you thank you to my incredible teams and to everyone that has poured so much of themselves into this project making it all possible,” he wrote on social media today.

Forest also shared a new single, “Two Years”, to celebrate his EP announcement. Dripping in aching falsettos, cool guitar lines, and sleek harmonies, the lyrics detail Forest’s attempts to discover his most authentic self.

“I remember I was grappling with the idea of how to listen to myself or choose myself and not feel like a selfish a**hole,” he explains. “It was the beginning of understanding my brain better and learning to communicate differently and with more authenticity.

“A lot of time passed between the initial idea and the session that lead to it sounding the way it does now. That time really helped me come to terms with the feelings I captured in the initial demo, and with the help of Gabe and JAHS, allowed me to focus on them from a place of clarity.”

“Two Years” is Forest’s latest impressive release of 2023, following “Motor In the Sand” and the EARTHGANG collaboration, “Mess Around”. All three tracks will feature on his upcoming EP.

Forest Claudette’s “Two Years” is out now. Everything Was Green is out June 16th (pre-save/pre-order here).