In what comes as a relief to fans of the OG princess of pop, Framing Britney Spears is finally set to air in Australia next week.

That’s right, we Aussies now have an (ahem, legal) way to watch the doco that has had the whole world talking since its release earlier this month.

As reported by TV Tonight, The New York Times documentary will air on Channel 9 at 9 pm on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Framing Britney Spears focuses on the controversial conservatorship that Spears has been under for the last 12 years.

ICYMI, Spears’ father Jamie currently has full control over her life, including her career, net worth and estate. Although Spears attempted to have Jamie removed as her conservator last year, a judge ruled that he would maintain his power over her.

Concerns over the conservatorship’s impact on Spears’ wellbeing led to the #FreeBritney movement, which saw fans launch a website to campaign for her freedom.

The release of the documentary has already resulted in Spears’ ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake receiving intense public backlash for his behaviour.

Within the documentary, Timberlake is seen contributing to the criticism against Spears by publicly declaring they slept together and accusing her of cheating on him.

Timberlake has since released a statement belatedly apologising for his actions, explaining that they “contributed to the problem”.

“I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism,” he said.

“I have not been perfect in navigating all of this throughout my career. I know this apology is a first step and doesn’t absolve the past. I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as be part of a world that uplifts and supports. I care deeply about the wellbeing of the people I love and have loved. I can do better and I will do better.”

Check out the trailer for Framing Britney Spears, set to air in Australia next week: