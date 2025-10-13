The countdown is on — Fridayz Live has just revealed the official set times for its Sydney and Brisbane shows, giving fans everything they need to plan a night packed with back-to-back bangers and throwback anthems.

Sydney’s Fridayz Live is now completely sold out, with more than 43,000 fans expected to pack into ENGIE Stadium this Saturday for a full night of chart-topping nostalgia.

Presented by MG Live and Hit Network, and powered by Macca’s, Fridayz Live unites some of the 2000s’ biggest names — Mariah Carey, Pitbull, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Jon, Eve, Tinie Tempah, and Jordin Sparks — for one giant arena-sized party spanning four cities.

Following Brisbane and Sydney, the tour heads west and south, with final tickets still available for Perth (October 24th at Langley Park) and Melbourne (October 25th at Marvel Stadium) via fridayz.live.

Since its debut, Fridayz Live has become one of the country’s biggest urban live music experiences, with over 600,000 punters attending its six prior instalments. Previous lineups have featured Jason Derulo, Boyz II Men, and Kelly Rowland, with Abbie Chatfield and the late Fatman Scoop on hosting duties.

Fans can expect a night of sing-along anthems, wild energy, and pure nostalgia — the perfect way to relive the golden era of R&B and hip-hop, with some of its biggest stars back on stage together.

Brisbane Set Times — Friday, October 17th (Brisbane Showgrounds)

9:30pm: Mariah Carey

8:00pm: Pitbull

7:00pm: Wiz Khalifa

6:15pm: Lil Jon

5:30pm: Eve

5:00pm: Tinie Tempah

4:30pm: Jordin Sparks

4:00pm: Doors

Sydney Set Times — Saturday, October 18th (ENGIE Stadium)

10:00pm: Mariah Carey

8:30pm: Pitbull

7:30pm: Wiz Khalifa

6:45pm: Lil Jon

6:00pm: Eve

5:30pm: Tinie Tempah

5:00pm: Jordin Sparks

4:30pm: Doors