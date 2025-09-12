G Flip is gearing up to bring their ‘Dream Ride’ tour home to Australia in early 2026 — and they’re hoping it’s a smoother ride than the US leg that’s just kicked off.

On the very first night across America, their tour bus broke down in the middle of nowhere. “I was half asleep at four or five in the morning and it was really chugging along, like when your car feels like it’s breaking down,” G told Rolling Stone AU/NZ. “Then I realised we’d been stopped at a gas station for seven hours — the bus had completely broken down. We paid a lady named Stacey from this random town to drive half the crew to the show… It was chaotic, but we made it.”

Despite the shaky start, G is buzzing about hitting arenas back home. The Australian run begins at Brisbane’s Riverstage on February 27th, with stops in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. Joining the tour are Canadian favourites The Beaches and Aussie actor-singer Ayesha Madon.

“The Beaches are one of my favourite bands — I co-wrote with them on their last record,” G said. “And Ayesha’s just one of my best mates… Backstage is going to be pure chaos. Honestly, it might be the most fun I’ll ever have in my life.”

The ‘Dream Ride’ shows will also introduce Australian crowds to G’s new guitarist, Sophie Giuliani, a Shepparton-born, LA-based musician who’s previously toured with artists like Charlie Puth. “She’s actually never played a show in Australia before, so I can’t wait for her family to see her at Margaret Court Arena,” G added.

And in true G Flip style, they’ve even added a fresh twist to the live set — a saxophone they taught themselves to play just months before the tour. “When I finished this album, I realised I needed a sax player. Then I thought — wait, I am a saxophone player. It’s saxophone time.”

With Dream Ride out now, the tour promises neon-soaked anthems, big sax solos, and a lot of queer joy. “I just want queer people to feel uplifted,” G said. “I want fans to walk away feeling joy.”

G Flip’s Dream Ride is out now via Awal Recordings.

G Flip 2026 Australian Tour Dates

with special guests The Beaches and Ayesha Madon

Friday, February 27th

Riverstage, Brisbane



Tuesday, March 3rd

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney



Saturday, March 7th

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne



Sunday, March 8th

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne (new show)



Thursday, March 12th

AEC Theatre, Adelaide

Saturday, March 14th

Fremantle Arts Centre, Perth