English indie pop band Glass Animals stopped by BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge and took on the big challenge of covering ‘Solar Power’ by Lorde.

The Oxford foursome performed a sweet cover of the title track from the New Zealand pop star’s recent third album. Backed by several clapping backing singers, Glass Animals upped the speed and euphoria of Lorde‘s laidback anthem.

The band also played their most recent single, ‘I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)’, and ‘Heat Waves’ because I think they’re contractually obliged to perform the latter everywhere they go.

‘Heat Waves’ has become a hit phenomenon, making U.S. chart history. When it eventually reached number 10 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, it became the song with the longest climb to the top 10 – its 42 weeks on the chart beat the previous record of 38 weeks set by American Idol winner Carrie Underwood with her 2006 single ‘Before He Cheats’.

After meagre beginnings, the song really took off in popularity on TikTok: fans started sharing clips based around the line “Sometimes, all I think about is you” earlier this year.

‘Heat Waves’ also famously topped the last triple j Hottest 100, spurred on by lead singer Dave Bayley insisting the band would get a tattoo in the shape of Australia on each of their bums. Bold claims like that are how you win the big awards.

When the nominations for the 2022 Grammys were announced last week, Glass Animals found themselves with a surprise nomination for Best New Artist. They’ll face strong competition from the likes of Finneas, Japanese Breakfast, Arlo Parks, and Olivia Rodrigo.

