The dates for Good Things 2024 are here.

Australia’s largest travelling festival is returning this year, making its way up the East Coast once again.

The festival will head to Melbourne on Friday, December 6th, Sydney on Saturday, December 7th, and Brisbane on Sunday, December 8th.

“This year’s edition is guaranteed to be one for the ages – and we want YOU to join us and make it our best one yet,” organisers share in a press statement.

“We’re thrilled to reveal our Good Things Festival dates for 2024. Be sure to save the date and get ready for some extremely good things ahead.”

Good Things enjoyed a strong run in 2023, heading to Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane over the first weekend in December.

Fall Out Boy were the headliners at last year’s edition, joined on the bill by fellow noughties favourites Limp Bizkit, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, and the one and only Devo on their Farewell Tour celebrating 50 years.

I Prevail, Enter Shikari, Spiderbait, Slowly Slowly, and Buller For My Valentine also featured on the 2023 bill, as did some of Australia’s finest rock and metal talent.

The festival also showcased 31 of the hottest acts from home and abroad as well, giving one up-and-coming act per festival the opportunity to appear on the stage via the annual band competition.

You can watch a recap of last year’s festival in the official 2023 Aftermovie below.

The announcement of the festival’s return in 2024 comes during a turbulent time for the Australian music festival scene, with even Splendour of the Grass being cancelled this year.

We’ll keep you posted with further updates about Good Things 2024, including the full lineup and sideshows. You can also sign up via the festival’s official website to hear the lineup first.

Good Things 2024 Dates

Friday, December 6th

Melbourne

Saturday, December 7th

Sydney

Sunday, December 8th

Brisbane