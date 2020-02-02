As part of their ‘Song Machine’ series, the band is working with a range of guests out of the iconic Konk Studios.

Tame Impala will be the next collaborator up to the plate for Gorillaz’s latest project. Already, the British group have unveiled new music with both Slaves and Slowthai as part of their ‘Song Machine’ series.

Gorillaz guitarist, Noodle, posted a pretty obvious clue as to who the next ‘Song Machine’ guest is to be, using the artwork for Currents as inspo.

“We don’t even know who’s stepping through the studio next.” a statement attributed to Gorillaz’s drummer Russel read, when details of ‘Song Machine’ were first revealed.

“Song Machine feeds on the unknown, runs of pure chaps. So whatever the hell’s coming, we’re primed and ready to produce like there’s no tomorrow.”

In an interview with the BBC’s Annie Mac, Damon Albarn mentioned that Gorillaz had also been in studio with the likes of Sampa The Great and ScHoolboy Q, though there’s no information as to when those collaborations will pop up.

Gorillaz’s last studio record, The Now Now, was released in 2018. For Tame Impala, 2020 is going to see the return of the band in full flight, with their new album The Slow Rush, due for release February 14th.

Watch: Gorillaz ft. slowthai & Slaves ‘Momentary Bliss’