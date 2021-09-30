People could learn a lot from how Grimes is handling her recent breakup: she said she’s going to start a “lesbian space commune” in space.

No regrettable one night flings for her, just straight to the lesbian space commune. That’s how to do it. Grimes and Elon Musk, undoubtedly the weird celebrity power couple that these weird times deserved, ended their three-year relationship this month.

When asked by Page Six about the separation, she decided to have a bit of fun. “I’ll be colonising Europa (one of Jupiter’s moons) separately from Elon for the lesbian space commune,” Grimes said.

And that was it. That was all she said on the matter. That’s all she wrote. Don’t be trying to sign up for that “lesbian space commune” just yet. How bad in a relationship do you have to be though that your ex doesn’t even want to run into you in deep space? I think Elon’s got some soul-searching to do.

When discussing the breakup with the same publication on Friday, September 24th, Musk was more forthcoming with his feelings. “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” he said.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in L.A. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

They will have to remain in slight contact given they share their child X Æ A-Xii. In another recent revealing interview, Grimes told Vogue that her son doesn’t refer to her as “mum” as it makes him uncomfortable. It’s unclear at this point who out of the singer and Musk will get custody of X Æ A-Xii.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“X says ‘Claire,’ but he doesn’t say ‘mama.’ Maybe he can sense my taste for the word ‘mother’ — which, I don’t even know why I have a distaste for it, I respect it. I just don’t … I can’t identify with it, weirdly.”

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Check out ‘Oblivion’ by Grimes: