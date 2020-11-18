Returning Down Under almost four years after their last Australian tour, Guns N’ Roses will play a series of massive shows next year.

One of the first major concert announcements during the COVID era, Guns N’ Roses have revealed they will be appearing at Australian stadiums in November of 2021, with large-scale shows taking place in the Gold Coast, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth.

“Announcing an international tour of this magnitude as we come out of the most challenging year in the history of live entertainment is truly gratifying,” promoter Paul Dainty said in a statement.

“We’re all eager to return to business as usual and who better to lead the charge into international stadium touring than the mighty Guns N’ Roses! Witnessing the classic line-up of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, reunited, on Australian stages during this historic band’s previous ‘Not In This Lifetime’ tour was an unforgettable experience for fans and the reviews were unanimously glowing.

“In 2021 Australians can look forward to the return of large-scale stadium events such as this and, let’s face it, Guns N’ Roses deliver every single time.”

Of course, the tour promoters do point out that the tour will be committed to providing a COVID Safe environment, and will be working with public health authorities to ensure the safety of patrons at these forthcoming shows.

Guns N’ Roses last performed in Australia for a series of shows back in early 2017 as part of their ‘Not in This Lifetime’ Tour. Named for the words reportedly spoken by Axl Rose in regards to whether the band’s Use Your Illusion-era lineup would ever perform together again, the tour ended up becoming the second highest-grossing tour of all time, with over $584,200,000 USD being raised across 158 shows.

Selling over 350,000 tickets during their last local tour, guitarist Slash promised fans that Guns N’ Roses would return to Australia once again, though no details were specified at the time. Since the tour, the band have been rumoured to be recording a new album, with Slash confirming that new material was being written during a 2019 interview.

Check out Guns N’ Roses during their ‘Not In This Lifetime’ tour:

Guns N’ Roses Australian Tour 2021

Saturday, November 6th, 2021

Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast, QLD

Tuesday, November 9th, 2021

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, SA

Thursday. November 11th, 2021

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, November 14th, 2021

ANZ Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, November, 16th, 2021

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, November 24th, 2021

Optus Stadium, Perth, WA

Tickets on sale from Thursday, November 26th, 2020 via TEG Dainty

A Telstra Plus member presale begins Monday, November 23rd, and runs until Wednesday, November 25th