Joel Miller has cut his teeth working as a roadie for some of the biggest names in rock, like Guns N’ Roses, Poison, Stone Temple Pilots, & The Cranberries.

Miller recently sat down with The Appetite for Distortion Podcast, where he reflected on his time as a roadie in promotion of his forthcoming novel Memoir of a Roadie: Axl said I made a great cup of tea… Scott Weiland liked The Carpenters… & Ozzy drinks rosé.

During the podcast, Miller recalled the time he was fired by Axl Rose after pissing him off.

“Axl, he got mad at me and he fired me once, but then at the time, well, you know, everybody gets fired. He called the studio, and I’m one of the couple of people in the rehearsal studio, and I pick up the phone,” he shared.

“I can’t hear him because the band’s playing, and he’s trying to talk and I don’t know who it is – I never knew who it was. And finally, one of the other guys comes and goes, ‘Dude, just hang up the damn phone, man.’

“So I hang up the phone, and then it was like, ‘That was Axl on the phone, you really pissed him off.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, dude, why did I pick up the phone?’

“And then they’re like, ‘Yeah, he’s really pissed. He’ll fire you. Just don’t come to work tomorrow and he’ll forget all about it.’ And maybe I did get fired, maybe I didn’t, I don’t think I’ll ever find out because I’m very certain he does not remember.’

“Axl fired me, and I still put his name in the title of my book.”

