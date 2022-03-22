Harry Styles is far from the most active artist on social media, but he certainly knows his way around a teasing announcement or two.

Fans have been waiting patiently for the English pop star’s third album ever since the release of 2019’s Fine Line, and many are beginning to believe that it could be arriving very soon.

Styles followed a strange Instagram account called You Are Home this week; at the same moment, a verified account with the same name appeared on Twitter and TikTok, as did a new website going by that name.

At the time of writing, the You Are Home Instagram account has four posts, with a new post going live each day. All feature an ajar door with a different wallpaper behind it, with the latest featuring a variety of mushrooms.

Not giving much away there, Harry. It’s still enough for fans to go on though, with many thinking the wallpaper behind the doors could be hinting at the style of Styles’ third album.

The fact that the website’s URL has been spotted in various international newspapers, and You Are Home adverts have also been spotted globally, really seems to be teasing something big from the former One Direction star.

the door is open, come on in — You Are Home (@youarehome) March 19, 2022

How many days of curious doors with intriguing wallpapers will Styles release before unveiling what awaits? You can follow the You Are Home account here, although we’ll keep you updated with the latest news on any new album from the singer.

Styles really does love a cryptic announcement. He previously did it with HS2, and most recently did it with the launch of his new beauty brand Pleasing. A physical store opened in London last week, with other pop-up stores expected to open in L.A. and New York soon.

