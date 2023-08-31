The Harvest Rock 2023 lineup just got bigger.

The festival revealed its lineup at the beginning of August, with the likes of Jamiroquai, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Bright Eyes, Paul Kelly, and Julia Jacklin all confirmed to be heading to Adelaide on the weekend of Saturday, October 28th-Sunday, October 29th.

And now Tash Sultana, Babe Rainbow, Jade Bird and more have been added to this year’s lineup. Aussie rock royalty Bernard Fanning will also perform his last Australian show for 2023 at Harvest Rock.

You can check out the full Harvest Rock 2023 lineup below.

The official Harvest Rock 2023 sideshows were also announced in August. The truly genre-defying Santigold will bring her fearless spirit and visionary style to Australia with shows in Sydney and Melbourne at the end of October.

The official Harvest Rock 2023 sideshows were also announced in August. The truly genre-defying Santigold will bring her fearless spirit and visionary style to Australia with shows in Sydney and Melbourne at the end of October.

Critically-acclaimed electronic duo Chromeo will also headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne, bringing their '80s-tinged electrofunk sounds from Canada. This year saw Chromeo play Coachella for a fifth time, while they also recently completed their seventh annual headline show at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Boasting a beautifully anachronistic pop-rock sound, New York's The Lemon Twigs released one of 2023's best albums, Everything Harmony, in May. They'll bring that album and more throwback hits to Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane in October. And last but by no means least, legendary pop pioneers Sparks will bring their spectacular live show Down Under for shows in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane. More information about Harvest Rock can be found here.

Harvest Rock 2023

Saturday, October 28th-Sunday, October 29th

Ityamai-Itpina & Murlawirrapurka / Rymill Park & King Rodney Parks, Adelaide, SA

Lineup

JAMIROQUAI (ONLY AUS SHOW) * BECK (ONLY AUS SHOW) * NILE RODGERS & CHIC * TASH SULTANA * OCEAN ALLEY * PAUL KELLY * BERNARD FANNING (LAST AUS SHOW FOR 2023) * BRIGHT EYES * FLIGHT FACILITIES DECADE SET * SPARKS * SANTIGOLD *

THELMA PLUM * CHROMEO * CHET FAKER * JULIA JACKLIN * BAKER BOY *

THE ROLLING STONES REVUE FEAT. ADALITA, TEX PERKINS, TIM ROGERS *

VERA BLUE * BAD//DREEMS * BABE RAINBOW * LADYHAWKE * WARPAINT *

SAM BARBER * BUILT TO SPILL * THE LEMON TWIGS * JADE BIRD (ONLY AUS SHOW) * FLOODLIGHTS * SURPRISE CHEF * CHARLIE COLLINS