Hotter Than Hell, one of Australia’s best almost-regional nostalgic music festivals, returns this year with a stacked lineup of Australian and US rock, alt, and punk royalty playing some of their greatest albums in full – including Little Birdy playing 2004’s BigBigLove.

The WA band, fronted by Katy Steele, hasn’t been active since 2010. Their last album, Confetti, was released in 2009, so this is kind of a big deal.

Steele directed fans from her solo Facebook page to the band’s new official page, responding to one fan who said they already followed the band, “our old page got hacked – we can’t access it so this is new official one.”

Speaking of the tour, Steele said: “It’s been a long time since we played those youthful songs as a band so we are all excited by the idea of revisiting them. I also love the concept of us playing the record in its entirety. These shows should be so much fun!”

Other bands on the Hotter Than Hell 2024 lineup include headliners Regurgitator, US punk legends Less Than Jake (SA and QLD only) playing Hello Rockview in its entirety, Unwritten Law (WA and VIC only) playing their Black Album in full, and Jebediah playing Slightly Odway in full, plus Magic Dirt front woman Adalita (VIC only), The Bennies (SA and QLD only), and The Kickons (WA only).

Taking to social media to reveal the lineup, organisers commented: “Hotter Than Hell has crawled out of the depths of hell and is back to bring you some classic summer festival vibes like the good old days. For a monster 2024 edition with one stage, no clashes.”

Regurgitator, who have just completed a two month mostly sold-out tour of the country in support of their latest album, Invader — which almost immediately followed on from their ‘Unit 25′ tour — were looking forward to taking an extended break after their latest run of shows, but couldn’t resist the call.

“We were pretty set on taking a decent break after the high-paced energy of making our latest album, Invader,” the band said in a statement. “As we rolled along over this great land and saw how much you poured your hearts into enjoying our Invasive tour performances, the Hotter Than Hell folks reached out, wanting us to continue the momentum for another run of their festival dates at the end of the year. We took a deep breath and said, ‘What the hell’… let’s keep the heat on eleven.”

Already touring Australia in October, Less Than Jake also shared a statement. Drummer Matt Yonker said: “Can’t believe it’s been six years since we’ve partied with our friends down under! Way too long!