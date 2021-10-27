Led Zeppelin are attempting to keep up with the times by becoming the latest iconic old band to join TikTok.

The entire discography of the hard rock legends is now available on the social media platform. Users can soundtrack their dance routine videos with some thrashing and winding guitar riffs to really make them stand out from the masses of clips soundtracked by Doja Cat.

And they’ve already posted their own first TikTok, featuring their classic hit ‘Immigrant Song’ (see below). We’ve been told to expect Led-Zeppelin-themed graphics, archival footage, and artwork on the account.

Led Zeppelin follow other iconic old bands such as ABBA and The Beatles in joining TikTok this year, although it’s definitely a move much more expected from someone like ABBA. The Beatles added 36 of their hits to the social media platform, including ‘Hey Jude’ (which should prove popular) and ‘Eleanor Rigby’.

It might prove a wise decision by Robert Plant and co. given that TikTok officially passed YouTube for average watch time among users in the U.S. and U.K. last month, really signifying a turning of the tide.

As reported by the app monitoring firm App Annie, the average time per user spent on the apps is higher for TikTok, indicating high levels of engagement. YouTube still retains the top position for overall time spent on apps due to having more users overall than its rival, with an estimated two billion monthly users (TikTok lags behind with around 700 million monthly users).

Led Zeppelin last reunited together back in 2007 for a performance at London’s O2. With TikTok being very fond of discovering a classic song from yesteryear, including famously Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’, I’d fully expect Led Zeppelin to get a commercial boost from allowing their music to be played on the platform.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.