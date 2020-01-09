Ice Nine Kills are just one of the many musicians that have made it their prerogative to help raise funds and awareness for bushfire relief. The American metalcore royalty have designed an exclusive t-shirt to be sold with the intention of all proceeds going to Australian Wildlife Relief efforts.

The shirt features a Kangaroo reimagined as Freddy Krueger. It will only be available for purchase for 48 hours and was announced yesterday, so don’t hesitate, cop yourself a fresh new shirt for a good cause.

“Last month we were thrilled by the killer reception we received on our inaugural visit to Australia. In light of the recent events, we are donating all profits from this limited edition shirt to the Australian Wildfire Relief efforts. Please consider picking one up and helping out our friends down under in this devastating time,” the band shared in an Instagram post.

Ice Nine Kills made their Australian debut last month at Good Things Festival.

The Australian bushfire crisis has been an absolutely devastating time for our nation. Though there is something to be said about the fervent community spirit that has come out of this distressing time. The music world has really stepped up to the plate, doing what they can to offer support, awareness and funding.

Yesterday, American pop sensation Lizzo was spotted lending a hand to Foodbank Victoria. The musician is currently making her Australian debut as part of FOMO Festival, and took time out of her schedule to assist in packing food hampers for displaced victims of the fires.

A bunch of Australian artist’s have organised benefit shows to help raise money for the cause. The Amity Affliction, Hockey Dad, Luca Brasi, Gang Of Youths and a bunch more in announcing one-off benefit shows check out or list of bush fire benefit gigs here.