Gympie metalcore legends The Amity Affliction have announced their seventh studio album, Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them, set for release on February 21. This marks the bands first full-length offering since 2018’s #1 record, Misery.

In celebration of the album announcement, the band have treated fans to bone-crushing new track, ‘Soak Me In Bleach’, and it bloody rips.

“This album is a result of our re-found love for heavy music.” The band revealed in a joint statement. “We wanted to make a heavier album to back up our most recent releases to let our fans know that we understand what the majority want to hear from us. We have experimented creatively over the years and are now able to apply what we’ve learnt to what we consider the perfect blend of Amity new and old.”

Whip out your mosh shorts and reinstate your private health insurance because no one is safe. Check out the band’s new single below.

Watch: The Amity Affliction – ‘Soak Me In Bleach’

Yesterday, The Amith Affliction announced that they would be putting on a massive bushfire benefit show to raise funds for those affected by our countries current climate catastrophe. The show is set to take place in Melbourne on January 2oth, with more details to follow. This is The Amity Affliction we’re talking about, so you just know that this benefit is going to be a simply monolithic affair.

Amity joins the likes of Hockey Dad, Luca Brasi, Gang Of Youths and a bunch more in announcing one-off benefit shows check out or list of bush fire benefit gigs here.