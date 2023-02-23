Iggy Azalea has explained why she left her “toxic” relationship with Playboi Carti… and revealed she is making “so much money” from OnlyFans now.

The Australian-born rapper spoke to Emily Ratajkowski on the High Low with EmRata podcast, and while she didn’t go into full detail, she did explain there was a certain incident which led to her leaving the father of her child.

“Like, right after I had my son, I left his father,” she said. “Something happened one day with my son’s father and me and it was just one of those moments where you’re just like, ‘I didn’t wake up thinking this is what my day would be.’ But by the end of the day, I was on a plane to Los Angeles and I never went back and that was the end of it.”

She added there were a lot of things to navigate at the time, and she didn’t think she would be leaving when she did.

“We had a volatile relationship and you know that, you’re not an idiot,” she told Ratajkowski. “You know when something’s not working, I knew it wasn’t working. But I also just had a baby, it was COVID.”

Azalea and Carti began dating in 2018, but the relationship was rocky, with the couple calling things off multiple times and Azalea accusing Carti of infidelity and claiming he refused to sign their son’s birth certificate.

Last week she appeared to call the rapper out after he was arrested for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend after the pair argued over a paternity test.

“My father and my mother had such a volatile relationship that I wish I had seen less of it,” she said on the podcast this week. “And so that was what happened to me in that moment that I had on that day. I was like, I will never let my son see this, because I don’t want him to see someone talk to me this way too, because I don’t want him to ever learn this, I don’t want him to be exposed to this. And even though I felt that I was in a bit of toxic cycle—a lot of a toxic cycle with the person… I’m accountable for ways that I participate in it. I just felt I had to be more accountable to myself into what I’m doing with my child, and even if there are days where I wanna go back to this, I just never would do it. I will never do it.”

Azalea also told Ratajkowski she has made a lot of money since joining OnlyFans.

“I’m making so much money that I won’t say how much it is,” she revealed. “And I enjoy it. I’m going to do it anyway. That’s the thing – I’m going to post pictures like that anyway because I like it and I think they’re beautiful, and I like my breasts.”

Watch Iggy Azalea on ‘High Low with EmRata’: