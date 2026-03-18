Ahead of its May release, the first trailer for Iron Maiden‘s brand new feature film documentary has just been released.

Officially titled Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition, the documentary charts Iron Maiden’s remarkable five-decade journey. The first visual look of Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition, an artwork by Albert ‘Akirant’ Quirantes, has also been released. Watch the full trailer below.

Directed by Malcolm Venville and produced by Dominic Freeman, it features on-camera reflections from the band, as well as prominent names like Javier Bardem, Lars Ulrich, and Chuck D, each speaking about Iron Maiden’s influence on music, culture and generations of fans worldwide.

On top of all that, it will boast a plethora of rare archival footage and new animated sequences featuring Iron Maiden’s mascot, Eddie. The documentary promises an unmissable cinematic experience, a testament to the band’s relentless spirit and global legacy.

It will land in Australian cinemas on May 7th, 2026. Tickets will go on sale on March 19th.

The trailer reveal comes only weeks after the heavy metal legends announced they will head to Australia and New Zealand this year, where they will play some of their biggest shows to date, headlining outdoor stadiums for the first time in both Melbourne and Sydney, as well as arenas in Adelaide and Brisbane.

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All shows, which will take place this November, will feature the equally legendary Megadeth as support.

Check out all of the dates below.

Over 50 years, Iron Maiden have released 17 studio albums, sold more than 100 million records, and performed nearly 2,500 shows across 64 countries, earning a reputation for electrifying live performances and an enduring connection with fans.

Iron Maiden 2026 Australia and New Zealand Tour

Ticket information available here

Saturday, November 7th

Spark Arena, Auckland

Wednesday, November 11th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Friday, November 13th

AAMI Park, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, November 15th

Allianz Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, November 18th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD