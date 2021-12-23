Slipknot are looking at a March/April 2022 release date for their seventh studio album, according to frontman Corey Taylor.

Taylor told HardDrive Radio host Lou Brutus that he still has four songs to complete before he goes back through to “punch-up on anything that I’m just not feeling.”

“The goal right now — and I don’t wanna talk out of turn — the goal is to get it ready for mix [in] January so we can get it out two or three months after,” he said.

The band has already released the first taste of the new album, in the form of latest single ‘The Chapeltown Rag’.

The track was inspired by Taylor’s macabre binge-watching habits, after he saw a documentary on the Yorkshire Ripper, Peter Sutcliffe.

“Everything was just kind of steering towards violence, or a history of violence,” he told Knotfest at the time.

“It was just such a weird echo of social media and the fact that social media tries to steer you towards violence or steer you towards the most toxic thing – the most toxic moment.”

Recording in Los Angeles with Joe Baresi (Avenged Sevenfold/Melvins/Kyuss), Taylor has been calling the album ‘almost done’ for a couple of months.

“We were able to really kind of pull off something crazy,” Taylor told Brutus.

“It’s really good; I’m really, really stoked on it. I actually like this one more than I like We Are Not Your Kind, and I loved We Are Not Your Kind.”

Meanwhile, Taylor’s obsession with serial killers took a new turn with the release of the Rucker trailer earlier this month.

Taylor stars in the new horror-thriller as one of the killer trucker’s friends, and his wife Alicia also has a role in the film.

Of course, Taylor is no stranger to horror movie credits.

He starred in last year’s release Bad Candy, playing radio DJ Chilly Billy, telling a terrifying local myths that lead to a grim end for the small town’s residents.