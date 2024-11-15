Jack White has extended his upcoming Australasia visit.
White recently announced that he’s heading back to Australia for two special shows as part of ALWAYS LIVE 2024. He’ll perform at The Corner Hotel on Saturday, December 7th, the very venue where he wrote the iconic riff for “Seven Nation Army” in 2002. This riff from Elephant helped The White Stripes reach rock superstardom. White will also perform at Ballarat’s Civic Hall the night before, on Friday, December 6th.
And announced today, White will also now play shows in five new cities across Australia and New Zealand (see full dates below).
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 22nd at 10am local time. Frontier Members pre-sale begins on Monday, November 18th at 10am local time.
This is White’s first solo tour in Australia in over a decade, though he last visited with The Saboteurs in 2019 and played a one-off show at Harvest Rock in Adelaide in November 2022.
White’s initial Australian shows are part of ALWAYS LIVE 2024, which returns to Victoria for a massive 17-day celebration of live music from November 22nd to December 8th.
The festival will feature over 289 artists, including Roísín Murphy (IRE), The Offspring (USA), Tina Arena, Missy Higgins, and St. Vincent (USA), with 35% of the events in regional Victoria.
The iconic White Stripes musician is touring in support of his recently released sixth solo album, No Name, out now via Third Man Records.
Jack White 2024 Australia & New Zealand Tour
FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
via frontiertouring.com/jackwhite
Starts: Monday 18 November (10am local time)
or until presale allocation exhausted
TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Friday 22 November (10am local time)
Thursday 5 December
The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD
18+
ticketmaster.com.au
Friday 6 December
SOLD OUT
Civic Hall | Ballarat, VIC
* Presented by ALWAYS LIVE & Frontier Touring
Saturday 7 December
SOLD OUT
Corner Hotel | Melbourne, VIC
* Presented by ALWAYS LIVE & Frontier Touring
Monday 9 December
Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC
18+
ticketek.com.au
Wednesday 11 December
Odeon Theatre | Hobart, TAS
18+
moshtix.com.au
Friday 13 December
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Tuesday 17 December
Auckland Town Hall | Auckland, NZ
Lic. All Ages
ticketmaster.co.nz