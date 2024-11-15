Jack White has extended his upcoming Australasia visit.

White recently announced that he’s heading back to Australia for two special shows as part of ALWAYS LIVE 2024. He’ll perform at The Corner Hotel on Saturday, December 7th, the very venue where he wrote the iconic riff for “Seven Nation Army” in 2002. This riff from Elephant helped The White Stripes reach rock superstardom. White will also perform at Ballarat’s Civic Hall the night before, on Friday, December 6th.

And announced today, White will also now play shows in five new cities across Australia and New Zealand (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 22nd at 10am local time. Frontier Members pre-sale begins on Monday, November 18th at 10am local time.

This is White’s first solo tour in Australia in over a decade, though he last visited with The Saboteurs in 2019 and played a one-off show at Harvest Rock in Adelaide in November 2022.

White’s initial Australian shows are part of ALWAYS LIVE 2024, which returns to Victoria for a massive 17-day celebration of live music from November 22nd to December 8th.

The festival will feature over 289 artists, including Roísín Murphy (IRE), The Offspring (USA), Tina Arena, Missy Higgins, and St. Vincent (USA), with 35% of the events in regional Victoria.

The iconic White Stripes musician is touring in support of his recently released sixth solo album, No Name, out now via Third Man Records.

Jack White 2024 Australia & New Zealand Tour

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/jackwhite

Starts: Monday 18 November (10am local time)

or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Friday 22 November (10am local time)

Thursday 5 December

The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

18+

ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 6 December

SOLD OUT

Civic Hall | Ballarat, VIC

* Presented by ALWAYS LIVE & Frontier Touring

Saturday 7 December

SOLD OUT

Corner Hotel | Melbourne, VIC

* Presented by ALWAYS LIVE & Frontier Touring

Monday 9 December

Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC

18+

ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 11 December

Odeon Theatre | Hobart, TAS

18+

moshtix.com.au

Friday 13 December

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Tuesday 17 December

Auckland Town Hall | Auckland, NZ

Lic. All Ages

ticketmaster.co.nz