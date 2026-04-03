Ahead of his sixth appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, Jack White has dropped two brand new tracks.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee has released “G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs” and “Derecho Demonico”. Check both songs out below.

White has been in the headlines as of late, largely taking aim at US President Donald Trump. Just last week the White Stripes frontman blasted Trump for adding his signature to all new U.S. currency, while also slamming the Iran war earlier this month.

“Don’t you love seeing him declare war on a country while wearing a trucker hat that says “USA” on it?” White wrote on Instagram at the time.

“Behold the leader of the ‘Board of Peace’. For the next war announcement donny, may I suggest having your feet up on the Resolute desk while eating a Big Mac in a velvet track suit? Venezuela, Greenland, Iran, Cuba, what’s the difference right? don jr. and barron won’t have to fight or die, just other people’s children, so…invade and bomb away! New sign ups for the ‘board of peace’ starting at one billion dollars! Can you believe donny hasn’t received a real Nobel Peace Prize yet? Unfair! Maybe in his third term he’ll get one.”

White even called for Trump’s arrest last month after the president and his administration posted an AI video that depicted Barack and Michelle Obama as apes.

“This post would basically get anyone, at any job fired immediately…except for arguably the most important position in the world,” White wrote.

“That’s right, trump is a racist, a rapist, a felon, a grifter (currently ordering the US govt. to pay him 10 billion dollars simply because no one will stop him.) and a full on dementia sufferer, and yet he has the power to send in gestapo ICE soldiers to kill our citizens, and so much more dangerously, has the nuclear codes and the ability to end humanity at any moment based on an egotistical whim. How is it possible we’ve given this evil man so much power?”

White will kick off a European headline tour in May, with several festival spots also booked throughout the run.