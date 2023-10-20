Jessica Mauboy is the fourth and final secret headliner at The Courtyard Presented by Rolling Stone.

The Brag Media has been showcasing its music and pop culture prowess to SXSW Sydney this week with The Courtyard Presented by Rolling Stone featuring Jim Beam Sessions — promising exclusive live performances, expert discussion, and four unmissable secret headline acts that could break the internet.

But there are now no secret headliners left to reveal, Following on from previous headliners, Aussie hip hop icon 360, indie rock favourites Teenage Dads, and surf rock duo Skegss, Jessica Mauboy will be bringing her classic pop songs to The Courtyard tomorrow evening, Saturday, October 21st, closing out the fourth day of live music at 7pm.

Where to start, really? One of the must successful artists to emerge from any global reality singing competition, Mauboy has established herself as a powerful multi-hyphenate since breaking out on the fourth season of Australian Idol.

Since releasing her debut album 15 years ago, she’s achieved six top 10 albums and 15 top 20 singles, received an impressive 30 ARIA nominations, and saw four of her albums become certified platinum; she’s toured with the one and only Beyoncé; she’s performed for everyone from Oprah Winfrey to Barack Obama.

Now a passionate judge on The Voice Australia, giving back to the format that started her on the road to becoming an icon, Mauboy is really just getting started: her recently announced fifth studio album, Yours Forever, arrives next February, and the singer says the record will show “a depth that I’ve never gone to or shared before.”

Mauboy isn’t the only exciting act that Rolling Stone has brought to SXSW Sydney.

In partnership with Jim Beam, Rolling Stone has curated a diverse line-up of some of the most exciting emerging names in music today. From the moving indie-folk of Adam Newling, to surf-rock favourites The Terrys, the cinematic alt-indie trio Telenova, to the explosive hip hop of First Nations rapper Barkaa, and much more — the expansive lineup is set to bring an unmissable selection of acts to SXSW Sydney. View the full line-up HERE.

With help from Old El Paso, an all-star line-up of the hottest new talent will also take to the stage alongside artist interviews and exclusive content brought to life inside the official Wrap Up Room.

SXSW Sydney badge holders will gain priority access to The Courtyard Presented by Rolling Stone. If you wish to experience the whole event and receive priority access consider purchasing a badge or wristband HERE or register your interest for the guest list HERE. Space is limited, so don’t miss out on this chance to be a part of the hottest event of SXSW Sydney.